Lions' Taylor Decker: Questionable for Week 2
Decker (back) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Decker appears to be trending towards sitting out Week 2. The fourth-year pro was a limited participant in practice all week. Tyrell Crosby will likely draw the start at left tackle in the event that Decker is forced to miss time.
