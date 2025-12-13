Decker (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Decker has been playing through a shoulder injury for most of the season and missed a pair of games earlier in the campaign. While he has been able to suit up for most games, he didn't practice at all during the week. Given that, Decker appears to be in serious danger of missing the Lions' Week 15 contest.