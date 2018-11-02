Lions' Taylor Decker: Ready to go
Decker (back) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Decker suffered a back injury during Detroit's loss to the Seahawks in Week 8 and was limited in practice to begin this week, but was a full participant in Friday's practice. The starting offensive lineman will suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against Minnesota.
