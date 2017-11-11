The Lions activated Decker (shoulder) off the Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Decker returned to practice last week, and with the release of tackle Greg Robinson (ankle) this move was expected heading into Sunday's game against the Browns. The 2016 first-round pick will likely reclaim his starting spot at left tackle for Detroit.

