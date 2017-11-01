Decker (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

Decker's return to practice officially opens his three-week window to be activated to the 53-man roster. He's unlikely to be in the lineup Monday against the Packers, however, since Decker will likely require some time to get back into game shape. For comparison, Saints tackle Terron Armstead dealt with a similar injury this season and practiced for over two weeks before returning to live action.