Lions' Taylor Decker: Starting against Colts
RotoWire Staff
Nov 1, 2020
Decker (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Colts.
Despite sitting out Friday's practice, Decker will start at left tackle against the Colts on Sunday. The Colts have a strong front seven, although their pass rush has been mediocre with just 13 sacks through six games.
