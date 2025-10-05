The Lions downgraded Decker (shoulder) from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Decker was unable to practice at any point this week, and though the Lions initially held out some hope that he might be able to play through the shoulder injury Sunday, the team is now leaning toward holding him out. The Lions are likely to turn to 2024 fourth-round pick Giovanni Manu to make his first career start at left tackle in Decker's stead.