Decker (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Decker ended the week with back-to-back limited practice sessions, but head coach Dan Campbell relayed Saturday that the veteran offensive lineman is "trending the right way" for Monday night's game, per Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. If Decker does indeed play, he'll resume his starting role at left tackle while Dan Skipper provides depth.