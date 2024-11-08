Decker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Houston.

Decker popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a shoulder injury. It kept him out of practice Friday, and it appears the injury is severe enough for Decker to be sidelined for Sunday's game. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 11 against Jacksonville on Sunday, Nov. 17. Dan Skipper and Colby Sorsdal are the top candidates to start at left tackle in Decker's absence.