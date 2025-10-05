Lions' Taylor Decker: Won't play Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Decker (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Decker was unable to practice all week due to a shoulder injury, which will prevent him from playing Sunday. Fourth-round rookie Giovanni Manu is slated to make the first start of his NFL career at left tackle in Decker's absence.
