Bridgewater is active as the backup quarterback for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Commanders, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Bridgewater signed with the Lions on Dec. 26 and has operated as the emergency third quarterback in two games since. He'll be officially active for the first time this season and is set to serve as Jared Goff's backup.
More News
-
Lions' Teddy Bridgewater: Operating as emergency QB•
-
Lions' Teddy Bridgewater: Emergency QB for Week 17•
-
Lions' Teddy Bridgewater: Joins active roster•
-
Teddy Bridgewater: Set to end retirement, rejoin Lions•
-
Teddy Bridgewater: Could be looking to return to NFL•
-
Lions' Teddy Bridgewater: Plans to retire after season•