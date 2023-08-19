Bridgewater is slated to start Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site, coach Dan Campbell noted this week that he didn't plan on playing the team's starters, so Bridgewater will have an opportunity to solidify his standing behind top QB Jared Goff, with Nate Sudfeld and Adrian Martinez on hand to follow Bridgewater on Saturday.