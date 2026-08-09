Lions' Teddy Bridgewater: Hanging up cleats

Bridgewater was placed on the Lions' reserve/retired list Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bridgewater inked a one-year deal with the Lions in March after serving as the Buccaneers' backup quarterback to Baker Mayfield in 2025, but Bridgewater has now decided to step away from football. With undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer the only quarterback other than starter Jared Goff on the 90-man roster, the Lions will work out some quarterbacks to bring in competition for the backup job. Bridgewater was selected by the Vikings with the No. 32 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. The Louisville product suited up for seven different NFL teams during his career and appeared in 83 regular-season games, with a 33-32 record over 65 starts. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 15,182 yards, 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.