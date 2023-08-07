The Lions and Bridgewater agreed to terms of a contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Behind Detroit's starting quarterback Jared Goff, there previously wasn't much experience on the depth chart between six-year pro Nate Sudfeld, 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker (knee) and rookie UDFA Adrian Martinez. Bridgewater himself has 65 starts for five different teams in his career, including two for the Dolphins last year. In five appearances overall in 2022, he completed 49 of 79 passes (62 percent) for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Bridgewater will slot in as Goff's top backup moving forward.