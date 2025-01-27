Bridgewater did not log any stats with the Lions during the 2024 regular season.

Bridgewater retired from football ahead of the 2024 campaign, only to return to Detroit on a one-year deal in late December to serve as a backup option to starter Jared Goff. Bridgewater did not appear in a regular-season contest before logging three snaps in the team's loss to the Commanders in the NFC divisional round. It's unclear where the quarterback's interests lie in terms of his playing career, but Bridgewater will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.