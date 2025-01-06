Bridgewater (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against the Vikings.
Bridgewater will operate as the team's emergency quarterback for the second straight week as Hendon Hooker will slot in as Jared Goff's direct backup versus Minnesota. Bridgewater will only enter the game if both Goff and Hooker are ruled out with injuries.
