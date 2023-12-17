Bridgewater said in an interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press posted Saturday that he plans to retire after the 2023 season.

After joining Detroit on a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason, Bridgewater has seen light usage behind starting quarterback Jared Goff. The 31-year-old's lone appearance of the season came back in Week 5, when he took three snaps at the tail end of a win over Carolina. Barring Goff missing time due to injury over the final three games or getting rested in Week 18 if the Lions' playoff position is solidified, Bridgewater looks as though he may have already seen the last of his extended NFL action. Since entering the league as a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2014, Bridgewater has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions while adding 844 yards and 11 scores on the ground across 79 career games with Minnesota, New Orleans, Carolina, Denver, Miami and Detroit.