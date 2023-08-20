Bridgewater completed five of his 11 pass attempts for 34 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Saturday's 25-7 preseason loss to the Jaguars.

Jared Goff sat out the game, leaving Bridgewater with the start. He led six offensive possessions but couldn't move the ball much while leading zero scoring drives. It was a lackluster debut for Bridgwater in Detroit, but he'll remain one of the better backup options around the league in 2023.