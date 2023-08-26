Bridgewater completed 13 of 22 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against Carolina.

Bridgewater's second preseason appearance went much better than his first, including a TD drive on the second series of the game when Carolina still had some starters in. The Lions rested all their starters and some key backups, but that didn't stop Bridgewater from producing 20 points on six drives while playing the entire first half. The highlight was a 70-yard TD pass to Antoine Green, threaded between three defenders, with the Lions seemingly seeing what they needed to confirm Bridgewater as their No. 2 QB for the season opener in Kansas City on Sept. 7.