Lions' Teez Tabor: Day-to-day with injury
Tabor missed Friday night's scrimmage due to an unspecified injury, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
The specifics surrounding Tabor's injury are unknown at this time. "It will be day-to-day with him as he battles back," stated head coach Matt Patricia. "He works really heard. You just don't know. We'll see where it goes, but he's a tough guy. Tabor is a tough guy and he really wants to be out there."
