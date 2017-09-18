Play

Tabor is inactive for Monday night's game against the Giants.

Tabor, the Lions' second-round draft pick, is a healthy scratch for the second time in as many weeks. While it seems he's been slow to acclimate to the professional level, the Lions' respectable depth at corner is likely also playing a part in the team's decision to delay Tabor's professional debut.

