Lions' Teez Tabor: In mix for starting job
Tabor is in the mix for the starting cornerback job opposite Darius Slay, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Tabor was brought along slowly during his rookie season after the Lions selected him in the second round of last year's draft. Some were even quick to label him a bust when he was frequently made a healthy inactive during the first half of the campaign, but Tabor's role expanded as the season went on and the Florida product ultimately found himself in the starting lineup for the season finale with Nevin Lawson nursing a concussion. While Tabor was unable to finish that game after being knocked out with an arm injury of his own, there's been no indication that ailment is still a problem. It won't be easy, but the ascending cornerback will now have to compete with Lawson and the newly-acquired DeShawn Shead for the lone starting job available. In that very role last season, Lawson accrued 47 tackles and four pass breakups in 15 games.
