Tabor is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers with an arm injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The rookie second-round pick has seen an increase in defensive snaps the last two weeks, recording nine tackles (eight solo). If he doesn't return Sunday, Jamal Agnew will likely fill in for the time being. Fantasy owners in IDP leagues should keep an eye on Tabor in the offseason, though, as the youngster could move up the depth chart to start the 2018 season.