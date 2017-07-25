Tabor (hamstring) was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list Tuesday, the Lions' official site reports.

Tabor dealt with a minor hamstring injury earlier in the offseason, but the issue appears to be lingering for the 2017 second-round draft pick. He'll be able to return to the practice field once he's medically cleared.

