Lions' Teez Tabor: Practices in full
Tabor (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Tabor has been nursing a groin injury for over a week, but appears to be nearing a full recovery. Barring any setbacks, Tabor appears on track to start against the Dolphins on Sunday.
