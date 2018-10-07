Lions' Teez Tabor: Questionable to return to Sunday's game
Tabor is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers with a groin injury, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
The extent of Tabor's groin injury is still unclear at the moment. If he's unable to continue, the Lions will likely clear things up after the game. As for now, Nevin Lawson could be asked to step in and fill the void.
