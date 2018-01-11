Tabor accrued 14 tackles over 10 games in 2017.

Tabor, selected in the second round out of Florida in 2017, was slow to acclimate to the professional game considering then-head coach Jim Caldwell frequently made him a healthy scratch during the first half of the campaign. However, the rookie slowly but surely carved out a bigger and bigger role as the season unfolded, ultimately earning a start by year's end after Nevin Lawson sustained a concussion. While it's unfortunate that an arm injury knocked him out of the season finale against Green Bay, Tabor didn't sustain any sort of fracture and isn't expected to be facing a long recovery, according to Nate Atkins of MLive.com. With Lawson set to hit free agency at the end of the league year, Tabor seems positioned to open the 2018 season as a starter opposite 2017 All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay, a role that could lead to high production if opposing teams avoid Slay's coverage.