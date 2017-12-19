Lions' Teez Tabor: Sets season high in playing time
Tabor recorded three tackles during Sunday's 20-10 victory over the Bears.
Tabor, the Lions' second-round rookie, has struggled to earn playing this season but logged a career-high 44 snaps during Sunday's affair, with most coming in dime packages. His three tackles also represented a new personal record while bringing Tabor's season total to eight. It's unclear if this expanded workload will persist, but that scenario would seem especially likely if the Lions fall out of playoff contention.
