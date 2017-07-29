Tabor (hamstring) was taken off the non-football injury list Saturday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie out of Florida will be ready for action when camp begins Sunday after being removed from the NFI. Tabor, a second-round selection, will be battling for a role behind Detroit's top two corners, Darius Slay and Nevin Lawson.

