Tabor has worked with the first-team defense during all open practices thus far into the Lions' offseason program, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

A lot can happen between now and Week 1, but Tabor at least seems on track to secure the starting spot on the outside opposite 2017 first-team All-Pro corner Darius Slay. As long as he continues to hold off Nevin Lawson for the job, Tabor could receive quite a bit of attention from opposing signal callers in 2018 given the presumed likelihood that teams try to avoid Slay's side of the field.