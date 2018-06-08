Lions' Teez Tabor: Working with first-team defense
Tabor has worked with the first-team defense during all open practices thus far into the Lions' offseason program, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.
A lot can happen between now and Week 1, but Tabor at least seems on track to secure the starting spot on the outside opposite 2017 first-team All-Pro corner Darius Slay. As long as he continues to hold off Nevin Lawson for the job, Tabor could receive quite a bit of attention from opposing signal callers in 2018 given the presumed likelihood that teams try to avoid Slay's side of the field.
