Tabor produced 28 tackles over 12 games in 2018.

Tabor is looking more and more like a bust after a 2018 season in which he was a healthy scratch on numerous occasions and has yet to defense a pass through 22 career games. It's unlikely the team gives up on the inexpensive 2017 second-rounder in advance of the 2019 campaign, but it's hard to imagine Tabor isn't on thin ice with the organization entering the offseason.

