Lions' Teo Redding: Latches on with Lions
Redding signed with the Lions on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Redding finished his senior season at Bowling Green with 45 receptions for 624 yards -- both ranked second on the team -- and a team-best eight touchdowns. It's a crowded receiving corps for the Lions, so Redding may have to make the team via special teams first.
