Lions' Terrion Arnold: Appears at hearing

Arnold (shoulder), who faces felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, appeared at a hearing Thursday in Tampa, Fla., ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, Arnold was ordered held without bail until a pretrial detention hearing, which is scheduled for Monday. In a statement, the Lions said they were aware of the cornerback's situation but declined to comment "out of respect for the ongoing legal process." Arnold, who the team selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, recorded 31 tackles and an interception while playing in eight games in 2025 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.