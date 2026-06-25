Lions' Terrion Arnold: Arrested on multiple felony charges

Arnold (shoulder) was arrested Wednesday and is facing multiple felony counts of robbery and kidnapping, the Hillsborough County (Fla.) State Attorney's Office announced.

The announcement also noted that Arnold's charges carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison after the cornerback was allegedly the primary conspirator of an elaborate armed robbery and kidnapping plot that happened earlier in the offseason. The 23-year-old was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 Draft and has started 22 regular-season games across his first two seasons. He missed the final five games last season with a shoulder injury that required surgery.