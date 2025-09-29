Arnold is expected to be okay after sustaining a shoulder injury during Sunday's 34-10 win over the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Arnold played 30 defensive snaps and tallied six total tackles prior to exiting the Week 4 win due to a shoulder injury. The 2024 first-round pick's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up for Detroit's Week 5 matchup against the Bengals. If he's unable to go, Khalil Dorsey and Rock Ya-Sin are expected to start as the Lions' top outside corners.