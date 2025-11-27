Arnold (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Packers.

Arnold was estimated as a limited practice participant during the Lions' shortened week while in the league's concussion protocol. He has been sidelined for Detroit's last two games, and he will be allowed to play Thursday only if an independent neurologist clears him from the league's protocol. Rock Ya-Sin would remain as the starting outside cornerback opposite D.J. Reed if Arnold is not cleared to play.