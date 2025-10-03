Arnold (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Arnold was able to practice through a shoulder injury that he picked up during the Lions' Week 4 win over the Browns, and the 2024 first-rounder has been cleared to play in Sunday's road contest. He has opened the regular season with 21 tackles (15 solo) and two pass defenses through four games.