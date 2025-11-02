Lions' Terrion Arnold: Departs with back issue
Arnold is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 tilt against Minnesota due to a back injury, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports.
Arnold notched his first career pickoff late in the second quarter, but he exited during the second half with a back issue. Rock Ya-Sin has entered the game at cornerback in Arnold's stead.
