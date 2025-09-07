Arnold (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Arnold suffered a groin injury early in the second half of Sunday's contest, ultimately bringing his day to a premature end. The cornerback recorded six total tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed prior to his departure. In his absence, Rock Ya-Sin has been thrust into a prominent role in Detroit's secondary.