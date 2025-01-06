Arnold (foot) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's contest against the Vikings.
Arnold suffered a foot injury in the third quarter, which has now officially brought his night to a premature end. In his absence, Kindle Vildor and Stantley Thomas-Oliver stepped into more significant roles in Detroit's secondary. With the Lions set to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, Arnold will look to rest and recover from the foot injury in time for the divisional round in two weeks.
More News
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Leaves with foot injury•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Cleared to play against 49ers•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Gets in limited practice•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Misses practice due to illness•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Past groin issue•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Downgraded to out for Week 12•