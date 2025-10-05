Lions' Terrion Arnold: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arnold (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The cornerback entered the contest with a questionable tag due to a shoulder injury and may have aggravated it during the game. Arnold finished with one tackle and two pass breakups on the day. Tre Flowers is likely the next man up at corner for Detroit.
More News
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Exits game with shoulder injury•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Cleared to play against Cincinnati•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Limited by shoulder issue•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Avoids serious injury•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Exits with shoulder injury•