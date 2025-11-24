Lions' Terrion Arnold: Estimated as limited Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arnold (concussion) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report.
Arnold has missed back-to-back games after he was concussed in Week 10, and he apparently remains in the league's protocol after logging a trio of DNPs last week ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. With a quick turnaround ahead of Thursday afternoon's upcoming date with the Packers, Arnold could be in danger of missing a third consecutive contest.
