Arnold (concussion) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report.

Arnold has missed back-to-back games after he was concussed in Week 10, and he apparently remains in the league's protocol after logging a trio of DNPs last week ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. With a quick turnaround ahead of Thursday afternoon's upcoming date with the Packers, Arnold could be in danger of missing a third consecutive contest.

