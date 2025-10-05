Lions' Terrion Arnold: Exits game with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arnold is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a shoulder injury.
Arnold entered Sunday's game with the questionable tag due to a shoulder injury and may have aggravated it against Cincinnati. Trey Flowers is in line to see more snaps at outside corner for as long as Arnold is out of the game.
