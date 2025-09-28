Lions' Terrion Arnold: Exits with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arnold is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns due to a shoulder injury.
Arnold suffered the injury while tackling Quinshon Judkins in the second half. Arnold is having his shoulder evaluated in the blue medical tent to determine whether he can return to Sunday's contest. Rock Ya-Sin and Khalil Dorsey are candidates to see increased work at outside corner for as long as Arnold is out of the game.