Arnold (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.

Arnold exited the team's Week 9 loss to the Vikings with an apparent back injury, but he showed up on Wednesday's injury report with a shoulder issue. Nonetheless, the cornerback's full participation at practice to open the week indicates that he'll be ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Commanders.

