Arnold (hamstring) was forced to exit practice early Tuesday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

After straining his calf last week, Arnold suffered a second soft-tissue injury during a drill Tuesday. The 2024 first-round pick started 15 games last year and is in line to start this season alongside new free agent acquisition D.J. Reed, but the team is still woefully low on proven cornerback depth. This injury is a scary sight for a Detroit team that struggled to stay healthy on defense for the majority of last season.