Arnold was removed from Thursday's practice session after straining his calf, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

The severity of the injury isn't clear, but Schultz relays that the Lions will be cautious with Arnold's calf injury, which could result in the second-year corner being sidelined for at least the Hall of Fame game against the Chargers on July 31. The absences of Arnold, Khalil Dorsey (undisclosed) and Stantley Thomas-Oliver (undisclosed) will open up more training camp reps at corner for Dicaprio Bootle, Avonte Maddox and Tyson Russell.