Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Monday that he doesn't think Arnold's groin injury is a long-term issue, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell added that he's unsure whether Arnold will be "ready to go" for the Week 2 matchup against the Bears, though it appears he avoided a serious injury. The second-year corner played 23 defensive snaps before exiting Sunday's loss, recording six total tackles and one pass defended. Arnold's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of his potential availability in Week 2.