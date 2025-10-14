Coach Dan Campbell said Arnold (shoulder) will not play next Monday night against Tampa Bay and will be out through the Lions' Week 8 bye, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Arnold aggravated his existing shoulder injury in the Week 5 win over the Bengals and will miss at least two games. After initially receiving discouraging news on his shoulder, Arnold's second opinion revealed a more optimistic prognosis, and he's expected to return to the field sometime in November. With D.J. Reed (hamstring) on injured reserve, Rock Ya-Sin and Amik Robertson handled every-down duties at cornerback against the Chiefs last Sunday night.