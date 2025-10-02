Lions' Terrion Arnold: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arnold (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Arnold sustained a shoulder injury during the Lions' Week 4 win against the Browns. He opened the week as a limited practice participant Wednesday, but he is trending towards playing Sunday against the Bengals after practicing without restrictions during Thursday's session. The 2024 first-rounder has 21 tackles (15 solo) and two pass defenses through the first four games of the regular season.